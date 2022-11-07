Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked as Southampton’s manager following their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

The Saints are in the relegation zone in 18th place having won just once in their last nine games and just three times all season.

Hasenhuttl has been in charge of the club since December 2018 when he succeeded Mark Hughes.

Southampton announced that first-team assistant Richard Kitzbichler had also departed.

In a statement, the club said: ‘Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad. However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

‘Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

‘First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.’

Luton boss, Nathan Jones has emerged as the early front-runner for the job, according to bookmakers, with the 49-year-old 1/5 with Bet Victor.