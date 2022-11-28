Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has announced that he will hold public rallies to oppose the ouster of IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and her three colleagues who opposed President William Ruto’s controversial win.

Speaking in Kisumu, Raila said he will engage Kenyans on the ongoing probe of four IEBC commissioners by Parliament.

The four; Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya are being grilled after a petition was filed challenging their suitability to hold office, following their disowning of the August 9 Election presidential results.

Raila accused President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration of what he called imposing a “user-friendly” IEBC on Kenyans.

“This regime is trying to send home the commissioners who stood firm on the platform of the truth and this is not acceptable. The people of Kenya are not going to accept it. These people stole the elections and we cannot accept that on top of that, they send away these other commissioners and impose on Kenyans a user-friendly commission to them,” Odinga told supporters.

He announced a plan to traverse the country starting this week to engage Kenyans on the fate of the four commissioners.

According to the Azimio chief, the first forum will be held on Wednesday at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

“We are going to consult widely with the people of Kenya, beginning Wednesday in Nairobi. We will have a meeting with the people at Kamukunji Grounds to ask them if they accept that these commissioners should go home,” he said.

“We will then do the same thing in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Kakamega because an independent electoral commission is the referee and cannot be appointed by a player,” Odinga added.

The committee is expected to listen to the petition for four days before retreating to decide on the quartet’s fate.

