Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to defend former Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI), George Kinoti, after the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Noordin Haji accused him of pressuring him into prosecuting graft cases against certain politicians, among them current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with KTN presenter Sophie Wanuna on Sunday, Haji claimed Kinoti pushed him to prosecute Gachagua’s Sh 7.4 billion graft case, based on evidence that was forged by his agency.

Reacting to Haji’s claims, flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, wondered how Kinoti, who is not a lawyer, pressured Haji who is a lawyer by profession.

He said Haji is implicating Kinoti because he is not a ‘son of dynasty’ like him and is a son of nobody.

“DPP Noordin Haji, a dynast child of a Provincial Commissioner wants to throw under a moving matatu, George Kinoti, a son of nobody. We will stand in Kinoti’s corner even if the heavens fall! Haji, a lawyer cannot blame Kinoti who didn’t go to Law School for “misadvising” him,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

