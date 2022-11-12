Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is yet to heal the wounds from the defeat of the last elections, going by how he commented on social media on Saturday.

Blogger Abuga Makori, who is a loyal foot soldier of Raila and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM), said since Kenyans have lost trust in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) and the country should be turned into a monarch and allow President William Ruto and his kinsmen to rule forever.

Makori said there is no need to have useless elections that are always stolen.

“I no longer care what happens in the moribund IEBC. I think William Ruto can even bring his brothers and install them there. Let us make Kenya a Monarch and suspend useless elections where those who “win” always have their legitimacy questioned coz they rig all the time,” Makori wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

