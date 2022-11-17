Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, November 17, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has praised President William Ruto after he advised police on how they should deal with opposition leaders and their supporters.

Raila is currently in the opposition after he was whitewashed by Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto, who spoke while meeting all senior police officers at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, advised police officers not to engage in politics and to protect all Kenyans regardless of whether they supported the government or are in the opposition.

Ruto said all Kenyans are entitled to police protection because they pay taxes.

“The police must not engage in politics, we have enough people to help us with our politics. Protect our brothers in the opposition the same way you protect those who are in government. We all pay taxes,” Ruto said.

In reaction, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai praised Ruto saying, “This is great advice, Mr. President. This is how you run a country,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.