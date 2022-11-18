Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has advised Kenyans to boycott the use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

On Thursday, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria stated that he has allowed the first shipment of GMO maize in the country to help over 5 million Kenyans who are facing starvation.

Commenting on social media after Kuria said he has allowed the shipment of GMO maize in the country, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, urged Kenyans to boycott GMOs because the government wants to kill Kenyans.

“Dear Kenyans do Not allow GMO maize into this country please do not! If a cabinet secretary can say they have deliberately decided to allow GMOs into the country to kill people should we really fall into their trap? Come ON! be serious … this is absolutely ludicrous!,” Ole Kina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.