Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now wants Trade and Industrialization CS Moses Kuria to apologise over remarks he made on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) foods.

Speaking on Thursday, Kuria said there is nothing wrong with adding GMO foods to the list of things that kill Kenyans.

“Being in this country you are a candidate for death and because there are many things competing for death in this country, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list,” Kuria said.

“That is why we have deliberately decided to allow GMOs in this country until we are satisfied that we have enough maize in this country.”

Reacting to Kuria’s remarks, Raila through a statement on social media, urged the CS to apologise to Kenyans for using such uncouth language.

“To say that even without GMOs, Kenyans will die anyway is a mockery to the people of Kenya. Kuria should apologize to the people of Kenya,” Raila said on his Twitter page.

