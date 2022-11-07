Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has left the country where he is expected to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

In a statement posted by his aides on Monday, the ODM leader is expected to issue a statement on the impact of climate change on Infrastructure and Development in Africa.

ODM stated that Raila Odinga would be attending the conference in his capacity as a member of the African Union.

Raila Odinga is set to join other high-profile African leaders including President William Ruto, Comoros President Azali Assoumani and Angolan President Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco da Costa.

“Raila Odinga on Monday morning left for Egypt to attend this year’s United Nations’ 27th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change. He was invited to address the meeting in his capacity as the AU High Rep. for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” read part of the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST