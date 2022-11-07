Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has decided to nominate his daughter Winnie Odinga to the powerful East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

According to sources, Raila‘s daughter has already tendered her application letter for nomination to EALA under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, an outfit that is led by her father.

A top ODM official also confirmed that Winnie is headed to EALA, saying it is just a matter of time before her name is submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

“Yes, she (Winnie Odinga) is among the applicants and will be one of the candidates our party will consider when the list will be finally referred to the political parties,” the ODM official said.

If Winnie becomes successful, it will be the first step into politics for the scion of the Odingas and will join the regional parliament that was also occupied by Raila’s eldest brother Dr. Oburu Odinga before his election as senator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST