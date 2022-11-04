Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Former Prime Raila Odinga has taken President William Ruto to task over the deaths of Kenyans who were in the political spotlight, including the late businessman Jacob Juma and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT expert, Chris Msando.

Addressing the press yesterday, Raila asked Ruto to invest an equal measure of effort in investigating the deaths of other Kenyans, not just the two Indians who disappeared at the height of the 2022 General Election.

He thus wanted the President to establish the truth over the death of several other Kenyans who were either killed or died in mysterious circumstances and not just focus on his 2 missing Indian friends.

“Ruto seems to be looking for some Indians whom he lost during the August elections. Those Indians were human beings and deserve to live and we pray that justice shall be done in their case,” he said.

“But as Mr. Ruto mounts a search for the Indians, whoever and whatever they were to him, we want an equally vigorous search established to find the truth behind the disappearance and death of tens of Kenyans,” Odinga said.

Besides Jacob Juma and Msando, he cited the deaths of Sergeant Kipyegon Kinei (former police officer), and International Criminal Court witnesses Christopher Koech, Meshack Yebi, and John Kituyi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.