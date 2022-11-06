Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has warned Chief Justice Martha Koome against associating herself with President William Ruto.

Speaking in Kilifi County Saturday, Raila said Koome associating with Ruto will lead to state capture of the Judiciary by the Executive.

Raila argued that Kenyans will bear the brunt of a manipulated judicial system if the CJ cedes the independence of the crucial institution that she leads.

“The marriage between the executive and judiciary is unlawful. Even without the judiciary asking for salary increments or funding, they already offered them Ksh3 billion, which is just a bribe,” Raila said.

“If you witness such a cordial relationship between the government and the courts, then it is a threat to the human rights in the Constitution,” Raila added.

The opposition chief further castigated Koome over the language used by the Supreme Court when it delivered its ruling on the election petition.

“The other day, they ridiculed us by saying that the terms they used were simple English. Even if that were the case, how do you use such words (in a petition ruling)? That it is an insult,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.