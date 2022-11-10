Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has issued a statement after four Kalenjin men believed to have a deep connection in President William Ruto’s government demolished a 3 bedroom house in Westlands, claiming they are the legitimate owners of the said land.

The four men through their company Lariak Properties Ltd hired an auctioneer to demolish the house that belonged to the Niraj Shah family.

Preliminary Investigations reveal that the scheme to kick out Mr. Shah, a Kenyan of British origin, and his wife, Avani, a Kenyan citizen, started in 2015 when suspected fraudsters halted the issuing of a land rate receipt to Shah, 54.

It was set in motion last week when senior police officers slapped the family with a fake court order.

Last Friday, auctioneers acting on orders of Lariak Properties Ltd came with over 30 goons and demolished the house.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila said it was saddening that Kenya is slowly returning to the days when innocent foreigners in the nation would have their properties taken by those in power.

We may be witnessing a quick return of the old practice where individuals with political patronage use their proximity to power to harass innocent citizens and foreigners and take their property.

“For a start, the gang that descended on the Westlands home must be made to pay by reconstructing the house and compensating the owner for the damages and the inconvenience,” Raila said.

According to the Registrar of Companies, Lariak Properties Ltd is owned by Nathaniel Kipkemboi, Samuel Chepkwony, John Rotich, and Joel Kiplang’at.

