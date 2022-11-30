Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Former Migori County Woman Representative, Dennitah Ghati has exposed the soft underbelly of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is regarded as an enigma in Kenyan politics and father of democracy in Kenya.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Ghati, who is a life member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, said Raila Odinga used some smart political maneuvers to outsmart her from reclaiming her position.

The former lawmaker accused Raila Odinga of being a biased politician, who is not interested in better leadership, but instead chases after money to fill his big stomach.

“Although the election period is over, but I have to speak the truth concerning what happened to him on August 9th, 2022. Imagine being a member of a political party for years, and then the party leaders make an effort of directly fighting you,” Ghati said.

“I was betrayed by my own party. To some extent, I suspect my party is not really interested in leadership, but money comes first,” Ghati added

Ghati lost her seat after she was beaten badly by independent candidate Fatuma Zainab Mohammed during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST