Monday, November 21, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, is a master of doublespeak going by how he has been exposed after he opposed the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) into the country.

President William Ruto’s regime has already ordered a shipment of 10 million bags of GMO maize to curb food shortage in the country.

Raila has publicly opposed the importation of GMO maize saying they are exposing Kenyans to harm.

However, a video clip has emerged of Raila Odinga supporting the importation of GMOs when he was Prime Minister during the late former President Mwai Kibaki‘s regime.

This is after former Naivasha Member of Parliament, John Mututho opposed the importation of GMOs in the country.

Raila in response to Mututho described those who were opposed to GMO food as “conservative purveyors of alarm”.

“Conservatism will kill innovation,” Raila said

The former premier further accused Mututho of relying on discredited expertise about genetically modified foods to sow alarm and asked him to “listen to other authorities other than his own”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.