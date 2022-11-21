Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani has asked Kenyans not to listen to Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, who is opposing the use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) in the country.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader has opposed the use of GMOs, saying they will expose Kenyans to dangerous diseases like cancer and other genetic diseases.

But appearing in an interview on Citizen TV on Monday, Kuria termed Raila as a master of doublespeak and a hypocrite since he was supporting GMOs when he was a Prime Minister during the late former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

Kuria chided Raila for his turnaround claiming that most of the time he opposes things without any particular cause.

“One of the problems I have with Raila is that most of the time he opposes things just for the sake of it. I am saying this because on August 3, on the floor of the National Assembly, Raila defended GMO and since then a lot has changed in terms of technology and awareness about matters of health and scientific research,” he said.

