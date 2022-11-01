Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has accused President William Ruto‘s government of reneging on some of the promises made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

Speaking at the burial of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa’s mother Mama Philemona Mutelwa in Mumias on Monday, Raila pointed out that the government is yet to lower the price of fuel and other essential goods which Ruto said would come down as soon as he is sworn in.

According to Odinga, the government has also changed its tune on the interest-free funds promised to the ‘hustlers’.

“They promised a Ksh.50 billion interest-free fund, and another Ksh.100 billion for women. But now they are changing their words. They are now saying no funds will be issued without paying interest. They said the price of fuel and unga would drop as soon as they are sworn in, now they are asking for one year,” Raila said.

The former Premier also called out the government for what he termed as making a unilateral decision on taxation matters without carrying out public participation.

He said Azimio would mobilise MPs to reject the proposed increments on NHIF and NSSF contributions.

“There must be public participation, you cannot rise up one day and say you will increase NSSf and NHIF contributions… No taxation without representation. If they want to increase taxes let them tell us how much and let us have our MPs discuss this matter. We will tell them to reject the proposals,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.