Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has clarified why her team dismissed a petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga that challenged President William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th presidential election.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Koome said they dismissed the petition because her staff discovered that the original forms 34A from Raila Odinga’s team had been photoshopped.

Koome further said despite numerous demands for all vote boxes from all polling stations to be recounted, they were not convinced that Raila Odinga won the election.

“The court went ahead to ask for the ballot boxes from all the polling stations where those allegations emanated from, where there was said to be interference, and Kenyans watched when scrutiny was done of those original forms in the boxes comparing them with original forms that were brought by IEBC; that exercise took no less than 36 hours, and that’s why perhaps the court said we did all this but it turned out to be a wild goose chase,” Koome said.

The remarks from the CJ come after NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua and the Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) group filed a petition before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) challenging the conduct of the Supreme Court and the IEBC during the August 9 presidential elections.

