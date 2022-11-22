Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – It seems former Prime Minister Raila Odinga still doesn’t believe that William Ruto is now the president and that he beat him fair and square in an election that was also confirmed by the Supreme Court.

This is after he vowed to find the real truth behind his unexpected loss in the August 9th General Election even if it is the last thing he does before he retires.

Speaking over the weekend, Raila maintained that he won the hotly contested August 9 presidential election, but Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC and Martha Koome-led Supreme Court decided otherwise.

According to the Azimio leader, the quest for truth regarding the August 9 presidential polls was still on.

“For us we know we never lost the election. The jury is still out, watch this space,” Raila said.

However, the former Prime Minister did not go into much detail on how the search for the truth with pundits speculating that he could be headed to the East Africa Court.

The Supreme Court quashed a presidential petition filed by Raila Odinga challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the fifth President-elect.

Raila, in his 72-page presidential petition, had sought to annul the announcement of William Ruto, saying that none of the presidential candidates achieved the 50 percent plus one vote threshold required by the Constitution.

According to Chebukati, Raila garnered 6.9 million votes emerging second after Ruto who polled 7.1 million votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.