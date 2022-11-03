Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is reportedly in tears after former Kisii Governor James Ongwae and former Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongera also quit ODM.

The two held a press conference on Thursday during which they announced their official exit from Raila’s party.

In their exit statement, the group accused the party of mistreatment saying they have decided to seek an alternative home elsewhere.

“We have today arrived at this decision having carefully taken stock of the activities preceding the last general election and more so the ill-mannered party treated us and our supporters through political patronage by individuals who never had the interest of our community at heart,” said Ongwae.

The duo said they will announce their political direction soon even as they said they are keen on joining parties that will put the interest of the omogusii community at heart.

“As the Holy Bible says in Ecclesiastes 3:1, ‘there is a time and season for everything, and for us, it is time to exit,” Ongwae added

Ongwae and Ongera are among the Gusii leaders who led a delegation to President William Ruto immediately after he was declared winner of the August 9, elections.

The group pledged to work with President Ruto to chart the future of the community and nation despite leading massive campaigns in favour of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The move has left Raila exposed, especially in Gusiiland and Ruto may have an easy ride in flipping the region to his side.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.