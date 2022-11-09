Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has countered UDA’s proposal to remove the presidential term limit and make President William Ruto rule Kenya forever.

Speaking during an interview, Azimio, led by Budalangi Member of Parliament (MP) Raphael Wanjala, hinted at Raila’s plot to amend the Constitution to introduce a rotational presidency.

According to Wanjala, Raila’s Azimio wants every community to produce a president just like former President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted.

“We are really thinking on why two communities have been ruling the county for 60 years.

“We as Azimio are thinking of bringing an amendment to the Constitution to have a rotational presidency,” he alluded.

The rotational presidency, he explained, would create equality and allow Kenyans to participate in elections without any form of discrimination.

It would also open up the democratic space by eliminating tribal alliances that reportedly led the majority uniting in a political model political analysts termed tyranny of numbers.

Uhuru, while agreeing to the handshake with Raila, envisioned a united Kenya with a rotational presidency.

Uhuru then pledged against supporting his then-deputy William Ruto as he sought to pave the way for another community to rule.

“I can stand here and say that only two Kenyan communities have led. Maybe it’s time for others to lead. Kenya has many communities,” Uhuru stated while addressing mourners at the burial of Hannah Mudavadi in January 2021.

Raila supported the move, too, arguing that despite the issue of the rotational presidency being sensitive in Kenya, its practice was exercised in other nations.

“We must be differentiated based on ideology, not ethnicity. No one chose to be in the tribe they are in, that was a biological accident,” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.