Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – President William Ruto may rule without any opposition if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s statement is anything to go by.

This is after Raila offered to support Ruto but on the condition that he prioritises the interests of Kenyans.

In a statement, Raila dismissed the assertion that he opposes the government for the sake of it, adding that he would rally all Kenyans behind the government if need be.

“As Azimio, we are not opposed to development. We will support the national government if it is carrying out its development agenda. And we are telling Kenyans everywhere to support that,” he said.

However, the Opposition leader vowed to continue opposing such proposals which he argued are unfavorable to the common citizenry.

“If the national government initiates things that are disadvantageous to common mwananchi such as increase of taxes, or any other way that is unconstitutional, we will oppose it vehemently,” said Raila.

He challenged the national government to ensure equity in the rollout of services and development for all Kenyans irrespective of their political alienations.

According to Raila, his pressure on the government is aimed at realising the common good for the country.

Since his defeat in the August polls, Raila has been a thorn in Ruto’s flesh by opposing everything that the president and his Kenya government do, but with the new development, Ruto may just have an easy ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.