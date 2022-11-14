Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ally and Lurambi MP, Bishop Titus Khamala, has finally broken his silence after meeting President William Ruto at State House on Friday.

Khamala met Ruto alongside Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali, Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), and former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

However, their meeting elicited sharp reactions that the trio, apart from Washailai, was on their way out of Raila’s Azimio and that they could soon join the government in what analysts opine would cripple the opposition.

However, led by Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, the leaders have defended their move to meet with the first in command.

Khamala, clarified that he had not ditched former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and that his meeting with the president was all about ‘development’.

The lawmaker insisted that he was loyal to his party and that he has a contract with the Orange party which runs until 2027.

“The issue of defections ended way back before nominations, we are loyal to our ODM party because we have a contract with them until 2027,” Khamala said.

The vocal lawmaker said that he was on a mission to discuss a road project which has stalled since Rtd President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term in office.

“President Ruto is my friend. Our visit to him was all about the completion of projects in our constituency and nothing else,” he added.

Their meeting came at a time when disgruntled coalition partners have threatened to quit Raila’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

It is suspected that Kenya Kwanza is planning to take advantage of the leadership wrangles in Raila’s camp to lure members of the affiliate parties to work with them.

