Monday, November 21, 2022 – Quack doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, has been jailed for 29 years for sedating and raping women in his clinics in Nairobi.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo said Mugo “is a danger to the society and ought to be kept away for a long time”.

“I have considered the accused persons need to be back to the society but he endangered the female patients and would administer drugs and rape them. He made himself a gynecologist”, the magistrate ruled.

In his mitigation, Mugo said he was remorseful as he started his career to serve the community and the country but he regrets it since he is behind bars.

“I regret that what I started as a noble ambition took me to where I am. I pray for a lenient sentence that will allow me to join my family and continue serving my community as a citizen,” he told the court.

Mugo is already serving 11 years in jail for operating unlicensed medical facilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.