Friday, 25 November 2022 – Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a loss to Senegal on Friday November 25.

The tournament hosts slipped to a second successive defeat in Group A on Friday, losing 3-1 to Senegal. That loss came after they were beaten by Ecuador 2-0 in their group opener on Sunday and leaves them with no chance of qualifying for the knockout phase after Ecuador and the Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw.

Qatar still have one final game against the Netherlands on Tuesday, and even if they managed to pull off a shock win, they can only finish on a total of three points, which is not enough to catch their group rivals.

South Africa is the only other host nation to be knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup, but they were only knocked out in the final game of the group stage in 2010.