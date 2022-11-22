Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – The Saudi Arabian national team has caused one of the biggest upsets at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar by defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the opening game of the tournament.

The Gulf state, currently ranked a lowly 51st in the world behind hosts Qatar wen into the tournament with low expectations in a group with Argentina, who were tipped for glory.

Sadly for Argentina, the underdogs sent the team ranked number three in the world crashing to the bottom of Group C with a stellar 2-1 victory. The win for Saudi Arabia means Argentina’s 36-match winning streak has been broken.

Lionel Messi first scored a penalty for Argentina in the first half, but Saudi Arabia quickly fire back with a fine finish from Saleh Al-Shehri at the 48-minute mark.

Saudi’s star man Salem Al-Dawsari followed up the equaliser with a rocket into the top corner just minutes later.