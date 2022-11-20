Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Another projection pointed to the signage on Twitter’s headquarters with the words “Musk’s hellscape”.
A video of the projection, said to have been done by a “projection activist”, has been viewed more than 8 million times on Twitter.
It comes after about half of all Twitter staff were laid off following Musk’s $44 billion takeover. Those remaining were forced by the billionaire to agree to an “extremely hardcore” ultimatum if they wished to continue working.
Watch the video below.
