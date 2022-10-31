Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Project Management Assistant

Position summary

The candidate will be expected to support the management team in the effective coordination and execution of activities and resources to achieve project deliverables and successful project completion within allotted timelines. The candidate will work under a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, trial coordinators, study compliance officers, and clinicians, mainly reporting to the project management team. The successful candidate will oversee a variety of tasks delegated to them by the project management team, which will range from administrative to more project specific and change throughout the course of the project.

Job Specification

Support the project manager team in the daily functioning of the project and developing of tasks.

Monitoring the achievement of project activities.

Ensure compliance with internal and the sponsor’s directives of administrative documentation.

Prepare tracking documents and tools for deliverables, meetings, and update them regularly.

Maintain follow-up system for action and deadlines.

Schedule meetings, appointments, teleconferences, trainings, and videoconferences logistics.

Support the financial manager by handle financial reimbursements, and imprest management.

Assist in planning and organizing transport, engagements, events and visits, including travel logistics, reservations, and agendas.

Manage casual labour contract needs and other professional service needs.

Organize and maintain copies of all appropriate project documentation.

Other tasks as directed by the project manager team.

Qualifications

Diploma Certificate in a relevant field.

A minimum of C+ KSCE

At least 2 years of experience as a project assistant (or a similar type of coordination position) with a demonstrated track-record in handling administrative duties and coordination of activities from different workstreams.

Key Skills and Competencies

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills and ability to motivate and inspire others.

Solid organizational skills, including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

Excellent time management, prioritization and organizational skills.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills, ability to handle troublesome situations and anticipate issues with a decisive attitude.

Outstanding communication skills with ability to adapt to different types of audiences maintaining cultural sensitivity and professionalism.

The ideal candidate will also have a high degree of integrity, discipline, and work ethic.

Desired but not essential

Experience working in Kwale.

Experience working in health-related research.

How to Apply

Terms of Employment

One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is payable within the stated job grade.

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Contacts of three referees including telephone numbers and/or e-mail addresses

Copies of Certificates.

Contact telephone number

Application letter should be addressed to the

Deputy Director,

CGMR (C),

P. O. Box 428– 80108 Kilifi.

Application deadline is November 11, 2022