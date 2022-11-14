Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Former Makueni County Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has announced his retirement from elective politics after serving since 2002.

He announced the decision via his official social media platforms on Sunday.

“Today I announced that I have quit elective politics after serving the people of Makueni Constituency (2002-2007) & Makueni County (2013-2022), and 30 years of other public services. Thanks be to God, my former students, co-workers, and those I serve,” Kibwana wrote.

The politician who was born in 1954 attended Nduundune Primary School before joining Machakos School for his secondary education.

He later joined the University of Nairobi in 1976 where he acquired his Bachelor’s degree in Law and his Master’s. He has also been schooled in prestigious educational institutions like the University of London, George Washington University and Harvard University.

He is married to one wife Nazi Kivutha who is a Counseling Psychologist by profession.

The Kenyan DAILY POST