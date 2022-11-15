Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – University of Nairobi lecturer, Prof Herman Manyora, has predicted that Azimio One Kenya Alliance will collapse in the coming days.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said the move by Jubilee and KANU to withdraw from Azimio Coalition is the beginning of the end of the Raila Odinga’s led coalition.

Manyora also said the blunder that Raila Odinga made is to exclude members of the Jubilee Party and KANU from parliamentary committees.

Raila, he claimed, should not have been involved in the selection of people to represent the coalition in the parliamentary committees.

Instead, he believes the former prime minister should have delegated the job to someone like Sabina Chege, who will chair a committee to allocate the few available slots.

He went on to say that Raila should not listen to his supporters, such as Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed who he termed an opportunist.

