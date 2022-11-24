Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 23, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has begun the journey of uniting the Luhya community after the divisive August 9th presidential election.

This is after holding a consultative breakfast meeting with Members of the National Assembly and Senators hailing from Luhyaland.

The meeting brought together lawmakers from the Azimio One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In a post on his social media platforms on Tuesday, Mudavadi, who is a former Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader stated that they discussed and agreed on the unity of purpose by leaders and the sharing of national resources for the region’s social-economy development.

“I had a fruitful consultative breakfast meeting with Parliamentarians from the Western Region today. We discussed and agreed on the unity of purpose by leaders, and the sharing of national resources for the region’s social-economy development.

“The progress of our country will be accelerated when leaders unite, focus, and advocate for the interests of the people,” Mudavadi wrote on his Facebook page

The Kenyan DAILY POST