Sunday, November 27, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, on Saturday launched the annual Lamu festival which he said is a magnet in tourist attraction.

Speaking after the launch, Mudavadi thanked Lamu County Government for reviving the mega festival, terming it a major economical game changer to the transformation of the hustlers’ livelihood.

Mudavadi said he was particularly impressed to see some groups were funded by the county to offer services such as selling food to visitors which will generate income and boost the economy.

The Prime CS also inspected the Multi-million Manda Airport expansion project before he visited several other projects, including the Lapsset project.

In attendance were governors, and deputies from the Northern Frontier Counties Development Council, led by the Chairman Mandera Governor Mohamud Ali, Garrisa’s Nadhif Adam, Governor of Marsabit Mahmoud Ali, Deputy Governor of Wajir and Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.