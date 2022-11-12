Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – An unidentified Nairobi slay queen has set tongues wagging after she turned up at a popular entertainment joint braless.

The petite damsel rocked a fishnet top that exposed her juicy boobs.

She smoked shisha and danced the night away while parading her boobs to all and sundry.

Her video has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Men praised her good looks and firm boobs and flooded social media with lustful comments.

Others said that she was probably on a hunting mission at the club.

Watch the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.