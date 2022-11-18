Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – President William Ruto has today said he will dismantle cartels who have been micromanaging the manufacturing industry in the country.

Speaking on Friday when commissioning the Sh50 billion Devki Steel Mills factory in Samburu, Kinango constituency in Kwale, Ruto admitted that the country has been hijacked by conmen and middlemen who largely focused on policies of imports as opposed to local manufacturing.

Ruto said the previous administration allowed cartels to operate but vowed to change laws that will make cartels sleep hungry.

Ruto made the remarks after Devki Group Founder, Narendra Raval revealed how cartels in former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime frustrated him after realizing he was supporting the Head of State’s presidential bid.

The new plant will produce 500,000 tonnes of steel annually.

Devki Group, on its official company website, said the steel factory is billed as the second largest in Africa after the one in South Africa.

It is expected to create 15,000 jobs directly and 9,000 indirectly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.