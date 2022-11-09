Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – President William Ruto has urged African Countries to unite to tackle the effects of climate change.

Speaking during Africa’s leaders’ forum on accelerating adaptation in Africa in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday, Ruto said climate Finance remains the single most critical enabler in addressing adaptation in vulnerable communities of the global south.

“Climate change has emerged as one of the greatest threats to life on earth. It is also a very serious challenge to human well-being globally, with particular intensity on the African continent.

“The sixth Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published in August 2021, has singled out Africa as singularly vulnerable to climate and weather extremes,” Ruto said.

Ruto further noted the escalation of global warming is worsening climate impacts, putting countries at serious risk of adaptation limits being quickly overwhelmed, leading to unbearable loss and damage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.