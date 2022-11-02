Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – President William Ruto has today unveiled a list of 51 Principal Secretaries who will assist Cabinet Secretaries in implementing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.
The 51 lucky Kenyans are a mixture of Ruto loyalists and a few technocrats.
In terms of regional balance, the Kalenjin Community got the lion’s share of the PS slots with almost 70 percent being members from Ruto‘s tribe.
Here is the full list of 51 Principal Secretaries who have been nominated by Ruto.
1. Julius Korir – State Department for Cabinet Affairs
2. Teresia Mbaika Malokwe – State Department for Devolution
3. Esther Ngero – State Department for Performance and Delivery Management
4. Aurelia Rono- State Department for Parliamentary Affairs
5. Raymond Omollo – State Department for Interior and National Administration
6. Caroline Nyawira Murage – State Department for Correctional Services
7. Julius Bitok – State Department for Citizen Services
8. Chris Kiptoo – The National Treasury
9. James Mulati – State Department for Economic Planning
10. Patrick Mariro – Defence
11. Korir Sing’oei – State Department for Foreign Affairs
12 Roseline Njogu – State Department for Diaspora Affairs
13. Amos Gathecha – State Department for Public Service
14. Veronica Mueni Nduva – State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action
15. Joseph Mungai Mbugua – State Department for Roads
16. Mohamed Dhagar – State Department for Transport
17. Nixon Korir – State Department for Land and Physical Planning
18. Charles Hinga – State Department for Housing and Urban Development
19. Joel Arumonyang – State Department for Public Works
20. Edward Kisiang’ani – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication
21. John Kipchumba Tanui – ICT and The Digital Economy
22. Peter Tum – State Department for Medical Services
23. Josephine Mburu – State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management
24. Belio Kipsang – State Department for Basic Education
25. Esther Thaara Muhoria – State Department for TVET
26. Beatrice Inyangala – State Department for Higher Education and Research
27. Philip Kello Harsan – State Department for Crop Department
28. Harry Kimutai – State Department for Livestock Development
29. Alfred K’Ombundo – State Department for Trade
30. Abubakar Hassan – State Department for Investment Promotion
31. Juma Mukhwana – State Department for Industry
32. Patrick Kiburi Kilemi – State Department for Cooperatives
33. Susan Mangeni- State Department for MSMEs Development
34. Ismail Madey -State Department for Youth Affairs
35. Jonathan Mueke- State Department for Sport and The Arts
36. Festus Ngeno -State Department for Environment
37. Ephantus Kimotho- State Department for Forestry
38. John Ololtuaa- State Department for Tourism Sylvia
39. Naseya Muhoro- State Department for Wildlife
40. Ummy Mohammed Bashir -State Department for Culture and Heritage
41. Paul Ronoh- State Department for Water and Sanitation
42. Gitonga Mugambi -State Department Irrigation
43. Alex Wachira State Department for Energy
44. Mohamed Liban -State Department for Petroleum
45. Geoffrey Kaituko -State Department for Labour and Skills Development
46. Joseph Mugoi Mutavi- State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs
47. Abdi Dubart- State Department for East African Community Affairs
48. Idris Dogota -State Department for The ASALs and Regional Development
49. Elijah Mwangi -State Department for Mining
50. Betsy Muthoni Njagi -State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries
51. Shadrack Mwadime -State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
