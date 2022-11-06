Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has accused President William Ruto of targeting former DCI boss George Kinoti and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i in the ongoing probe of former DCI Special Service Unit members.

When he was sworn in on September 13, Ruto ordered the disbandment of DCI SSU accusing the unit of extra judicial killings and also being used to threaten political leaders.

But speaking on Saturday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said the probe on the disbanded Special Services Unit of the DCI is part of a plan to also prosecute Kinoti and Matiang’i

Matiang’i and Kinoti are perceived to have been the face of the ‘deep state’ that Ruto repeatedly claimed was furiously hell-bent on blocking his ascension to the presidency.

“The target is Kinoti and Matiang’i…we know it and we hear it from them. These guys did their job, let them go and rest,” Mbadi said.

