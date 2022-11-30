Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – President William Ruto has attacked Kenya’s Judiciary accusing it of favouring the rich and jailing the poor hustlers.

In a speech read on his behalf by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the 10th anniversary of the Environment and Land Court (ELC) at Pwani University in Kilifi, the President was concerned that courts have been favouring the rich at the expense of the poor Kenyans.

“The institutional framework around land and environmental resources has traditionally been characterised by severe coloniality, even after the achievement of independence. This institutional characteristic is a key driver of poverty and inequality, and an insurmountable barrier to the attainment of sustainable development,” Ruto said.

He, however, noted that the promulgation of the Kenya Constitution 2010, serves as an intentional instrument of decolonization he said represented the realisation of the fundamental aspiration driving the bitter resistance to colonialism and the brave struggle for independence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.