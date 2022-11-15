Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – President William Ruto has reportedly chased out Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi from the state house over extortion claims.

Reports indicate that Sudi, a close lieutenant of President Ruto, was chased out of the House of the Hill after the President realised that he was extorting millions from Kenyans using his closeness with the Head of State.

A source said the President realised that Sudi was extorting millions from unsuspecting Kenyans on the promise that he would convince Ruto to appoint them Principal Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, and other senior government appointments.

When the President realised that Sudi is a conman, he instructed his security to bar him from accessing the state house.

Other politicians who have been banned from the state house include Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who the President accused of leaking First Family personal secrets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.