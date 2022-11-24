Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 24, 2022 – One of the close lieutenants of President William Ruto will be sworn in as the chairman of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) today.

Antony Mwaura, who prior to his appointment was United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Election board chairman, will be sworn in at the Supreme Court in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice, Martha Koome.

Mwaura will replace Ambassador Francis Muthaura.

Mwaura will work for a period of three years effective from November 18, 2022.

Mwaura was instrumental in helping UDA conduct free and fair nominations that saw old guards defeated by young and energetic leaders.

He also played an important role in ensuring that President William Ruto, who was the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, won the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto was declared the winner of the hotly contested election after he garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

