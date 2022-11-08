Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – A close ally of President William Ruto has supported a proposal by Fafi Member of Parliament, Salah Yakub, for the presidential term limit to be scrapped.

The lawmaker in his proposal said the cap should be on age and not a period of service.

He said some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislators are currently working on a Constitutional amendment bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

Ruto, who assumed office in September, is 55 years old meaning if the proposal was to see any light, he is going to rule for 20 more years.

Article 142 of the Constitution on the term of Office of the President states that a person shall not hold office as a President for more than two terms. Two terms mean 10 years.

Reacting to the move, Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot supported the move, saying the Fafi lawmaker is within his right to make the proposal.

Cheruiyot also blasted the Kenyan media for trying to blow the proposal out of proportion.

“The Fafi MP’s proposal is well within his rights. Kenya is a democracy & freedom of speech and thought is cardinal to it. What we should condemn is a lazy and malicious media outlet that intentionally blurs the line between personal positions & those of the member’s party,” Cheruiyot stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.