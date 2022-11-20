Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2020 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has said President William Ruto will be re-elected with a landslide in 2027 since there will be no prime competitor to challenge him.

Speaking in Bungoma County on Saturday, Wetangula, who is a former area senator, praised Ruto for selecting 3 permanent secretaries from Bungoma County.

“Na sasa tumeanza kazi. You will get your just reward. Muone vile rais Ruto amefanya Bungoma pekee yake ametupa PS Watatu.” He said.

He went ahead and urged Bungoma residents to stick together ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Na tusimame pamoja, ikifika 2027 ata William Ruto hatakua na mpinzani. Ataingia muhula wa pili mteremko. Na hiyo inategemea vile tunapendana na vile tutafanya kazi,” Wetangula stated.

However, Wetangula’s sentiments sparked a lot of mixed reactions online with most Kenyans urging him to talk about the current drought and high cost of living and stop yapping about the 2027 Presidential election.

