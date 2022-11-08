Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – A senior Kenyatta National Hospital doctor has warned Kenyans against traveling to Nairobi due to the high rate of crimes.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr. Lilian Munyua revealed how KNH is receiving 4-7 cases of stabbing daily from several parts of the city.

The doctor also named the hotspots where these thugs pounce on their victims despite Kenyan taxpayers paying police to protect them.

He said the hotspots are around KCA University along Thika Road, Globe Cinema and Kipande Road, ABC place and around Kangemi, Naivas All Sopps, CBD, River Road and Ngara.

Here is what she posted on her Facebook page.

