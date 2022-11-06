Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has urged President William Ruto to rein in his new Cabinet Secretaries who are still anxious like small kids in their ministries.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Kipkorir said Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Education counterpart, Ezekiel Machogu, have been overly excited and they are making roadside declarations like during the Nyayo Era.

“President William Ruto should rein in his Ministers … They are too excited & competing on who can make the most ludicrous roadside public declaration. Government Policies are formulated in Cabinet Meetings or founded in the Constitution & Statutes. Government isn’t a matatu.” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

Machogu announced yesterday that the government was going to withdraw funding from Public universities, an announcement that has triggered a lot of reactions across the country.

Murkomen on the other hand had commented controversially on the issue of the ongoing staff strike at Kenya Airways where he argued that the KQ staff was attempting to sabotage the new government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.