Monday, November 28, 2022 – President William Ruto revealed how he convinced his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta to continue with the peace mission in the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the official opening of the Third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process, Ruto said after the elections, he met with Uhuru and talked to him about the ongoing mission he had undertaken.

“After the election, I met my brother Uhuru, looked him in the eyes, and told him you have started an important mission in DRC and I’d like you to continue with it,” he said.

Ruto said Uhuru agreed to his request and he is happy that the mission is ongoing.

“Peace is very important in our region.”

This is the first time Uhuru and Ruto are meeting in public after Ruto’s inauguration as the fifth President in September.

In the run-up to the August 9th election, Ruto was not in good books with Uhuru, who was supporting veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

However, by God’s luck, Ruto beat Raila, who emerged second during the hotly contested election.

