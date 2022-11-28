Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will meet for the first time since the August 9th Presidential election.

Uhuru and Ruto will meet at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi for the Third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process (Nairobi III).

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye and Uhuru will officiate the opening session.

Nairobi III comes after the official visit of Uhuru in his capacity as the Facilitator of the East African Community to Kinshasa and Goma, DRC, for the Mini-Summit on Peace and Security in the Eastern DRC.

During his maiden address as head of state, Ruto announced Uhuru had agreed to continue the mission of ensuring there is peace within the region.

“On peace initiatives in our region, in Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region, I have asked my elder brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commendable engagement with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the Government of Kenya,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.