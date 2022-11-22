Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has accused President William Ruto of being unfair to Kalenjin community farmers after he ordered the importation of 10,000 tonnes of Maize in the country.

On Monday a huge ship docked at Mombasa port carrying the maize reportedly from South Africa.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, Cherargei said the government move is wrong because it is harvesting time in the North Rift.

“It has never happened before that maize is imported into the country during harvest season yet we understand that the local maize production is always our first remedy,” Cherargei said.

“As Members of Parliament from maize-producing regions, we seek to know the reason as to why ships are already docking in Mombasa Port without the laid down legal procedures in place,” Cherargei added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.