Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – President William Ruto has today fired Francis Muthaura and replaced him with his stooge from United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a Gazette Notice dated November 17th, Ruto who succeeded Uhuru Kenyatta in September sent Muthaura home and replaced him with Antony Ng’ang’a Mwaura.

Prior to his appointment, Mwaura was the UDA Election Board chairman.

Muthaura’s tenure was to end in May of next year after his term was renewed for the second time by Uhuru in May 2020.

On Friday, Ruto also named former Taita Taveta governor John Mruttu the chairperson of the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

He takes over from former Cabinet minister Franklin Bett.

Also appointed was Halima Yussuf Mucheke who will serve as the chairperson of the Tourism Regulatory Authority and Hamisi Mwaguya as the chair of the Kenya Maritime Authority.

Halima is an ex-nominated MP who unsuccessfully sought the Igembe North Parliamentary UDA ticket.

Mwaguya ran for the Mombasa Senate seat on a UDA ticket.

David Omusotsi will chair the Kenya Utalii College board while James Dianga will take over as chair of the Lake Basin Development Authority.

Dianga is the Siaya County UDA chairperson.

The President also named Gen.(RTD) Jackson Tuei as the chairperson of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Oversight Board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.