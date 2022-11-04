Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – President William Ruto has expressed his shock over the pathetic state of toilets at the Milimani Courts in Nairobi.

Speaking on Friday during the annual launch of the state of the Judiciary report, the head of state said Judiciary toilets need to be improved to stop them from smelling like sewage holes.

Ruto vowed to increase budgetary allocation to the Judiciary to address the matter.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also addressed the issue, stating that plans were underway to ensure that better toilets were built within the building.

“When I asked why the ablution area was built outside the building, I was told that there wasn’t enough money to construct them inside,” Koome said.

The ‘ultra-modern’ Milimani Law Courts building was unveiled by President Mwai Kibaki in 2011 after years of construction which cost nearly Ksh1 billion.

Barely 10 months after it was commissioned in 2011, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga sounded an alarm over the safety of judicial staff and Kenyans using the building.

Mutunga lamented that the ceiling had caved in and water was leaking everywhere.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.