Friday, November 4, 2022 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has revealed that they are set to travel with President William Ruto to the United States where they will meet with President Joe Biden.

Speaking on Friday after virtually meeting the White House Trade Chief and US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, Kuria said the meeting will happen in December on the sidelines of the US Africa summit in Washington DC.

Kuria further said during the meeting with Tai they discussed bilateral relations between Kenya and the United States and how to improve the trade relations.

“We discussed various ways through which we will develop trade and investment relations between Kenya and the United States under our Strategic Trade and Investment Programme (STIP),” Kuria stated.

In her turn, Tai congratulated Kuria on his appointment to head the trade docket.

“It was an honour to head the presidential delegation to President Ruto’s inauguration on September 13, 2022, and to meet with him to learn his vision for Kenya,” Tai wrote in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST