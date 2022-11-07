Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has once again resurfaced online with a message touching on Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

In a social media post on Monday, Muhoozi opined that Kigali and Nairobi are smarter than Kampala, citing that liars and some people are interested in the deconstruction of their revolution.

Muhoozi who is a general in the Uganda Army hinted at developing Kampala and making it as the most attractive City in East Africa.

“Only liars and people interested in the deconstruction of our revolution can celebrate the current status, Kigali and Nairobi are smarter capitals than Kampala. That is not good or is. Kampala should be made the most attractive City in east Africa”, Muhoozi wrote on his social media page.

Last month, Muhoozi caused a stir on social media after he said his army can capture Nairobi in two weeks.

He later apologized for his remarks.

